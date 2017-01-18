Transportation Minister aims to raise fines

Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) has asked the Knesset's Economics Committee to raise the maximum fine for severe traffic crimes by 50%. He has also asked the Committee to raise fines for children riding electric bicycles and for those driving with a harnessed animal inside cities.

Katz's plan would raise the fine for running a red light from 1,000 NIS to 1,500 NIS, and require drivers to be fined on the spot instead of the current policy of having them appear in court.

Speeding is considered to be driving 31-40 km/h faster than the speed limit on an urban road, and 41-50 km/h faster than the speed limit on a highway.

In addition, cars parking on a bike path would receive a fine of 250 NIS, and animal-driven buggies found traveling in a big city would receive a fine of 500 NIS. The new fine for children under the minimum age of 14 riding electric bicycles would be 1,000 NIS - ten times higher than any fines currently given for crimes related to electric bicycles.

However, in cases in which one child rides another child's electric bike, it is not clear if the parents of the child owning the electric bike would pay this fine, or if the parents of the child who rode the electric bike would pay the fine.

372 people were killed in road accidents in 2016, and representing the third year in a row in which these numbers went up instead of down. In addition to those killed, 1,200 people were injured on electric bikes alone.