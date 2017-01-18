Former President Bush Sr. to be released from Houston hospital

Bush's chief of staff says former president is doing 'fine' and should be released in a few days.

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized at Texas Medical Center's Methodist Hospital in Houston, his office chief of staff told KHOU 11 News.

Becker says the 92-year-old former president, who now lives in Houston, is in stable condition and "doing fine." However, he did not mention the reason for Bush's hospitalization.

Becker also said he expects Bush to be released in a few days.

KHOU 11 News also mentioned that in 2015, Bush spent a week in a hospital after falling and breaking his neck.