7 arrested in haredi protests in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh

Haredi demonstrators gathered in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh late Tuesday night to protest the recent arrest of several young haredi women for failure to respond to draft orders.

The protests, organized by the anti-Zionist Neturei Karta movement, were held in Meah Sharim in Jerusalem and Nahar Hayarden Street in Beit Shemesh.

Dozens of demonstrators blocked streets both in Beit Shemesh and around Kikar Shabbat (Shabbat Square) near Meah Sharim in the capital. Protesters in Jerusalem also set a number of dumpsters on fire.

Police reported this morning that seven protestors were arrested for disrupting the peace. Three were arrested in Jerusalem and four in Beit Shemesh. A police spokesperson claims a number of demonstrators in Beit Shemesh attacked police.