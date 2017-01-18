Palestinian Authority: We don't have any control over Gaza

PA leaders officially admit Gaza in sole hands of Hamas and PA has no authority.

Palestinian Authority leader Rami Hamdallah said the PA had spent 18.5 bullion NIS on Gaza in the past 30 months and that Hamas had also taken taxes from Gazan citizens.

Responding to Hamas officials' claim current electricity shortage is the PA's fault, Hamdallah also detailed the budget the PA gives to Hamas.

At a press conference in Ramallah, Hamdallah said PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas worries about the needs of Gazan civilians, but admitted the PA cannot actually fulfill its responsibility in Gaza.

"I'll be honest, there's a de facto government in Gaza. They take taxes and they are in charge of all the services," Hamdallah said, referring specifically to Hamas.

Hamas has arrested Gazan civilians for protesting the electricity shortage. One civilian set himself ablaze to protest Hamas' rule and the shortage, landing himself in the hospital instead of in jail.