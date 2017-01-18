Light rail train runs over man protesting on tracks

Extremist gets run over by Jerusalem's light rail train while protesting on tracks.

A haredi demonstrator was run over on Tuesday by Jerusalem's light rail rain while protesting on the tracks on Shivtei Israel Street.

He was lightly injured.

Haredi demonstrators were protesting the drafting of haredi men to the IDF.

In a video posted on Facebook, a group of protesters are standing near the train tracks, and one of them tries to physically prevent the train from passing. Instead, the train sped ahead and rammed into him, tossing him to the side.

CityPASS, the company which owns the light rail, responded, "During the protest against the IDF draft, one of the protesters intentionally stepped onto the track near Shivtei Israel Street in order to disturb the train's journey. The train's driver stopped the train, but because the light rail train is heavy and weighs more than 100 tons, its stopping distance is large and the protester was lightly injured.

"It should be obvious, but no one should disturb the trains while they are moving. Walking into the tracks is forbidden and may endanger your life," CityPASS concluded.