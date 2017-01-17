Coalition agrees to support banishing terrorist families

At the last minute the coalition agreed to support Yesh Atid proposal to banish families of terrorists from East Jerusalem.

The coalition decided at the last minute to support Wednesday the proposal to banish the families of terrorists, which would allow the Interior Minister to initiate the banishing of those involved in terror activity and their families from East Jerusalem to the Palestinian Authority or abroad and prevent their entry into Israel.

The bill will be submitted for its initial reading and the coalition will support it , even though the Ministerial Legislative Committtee voted Sunday to postpone the discussion of the bill for three months.

Earlier Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid, a signatory on the bill,announced that he intended to bring it to vote tomorrow even without coalition support. In the wake of this announcement, coalition head David Bitan spoke with Interior Minister Aryeh Deri under whose jurisdiction the bill would be implemented and Deri agreed to support the bill.

Bitan said: "I'm glad that Interior Minister Deri acceded to my request and understood the need for this important tool. This is another tool which will turn the tide in the war against terror. In many cases the families of terrorists express support and even encourage the attacker and we must allow more tools to be used in the battle against terror, especially that of lone terrorists."