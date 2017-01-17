Poll shows Yesh Atid leading Likud

A poll released Tuesday evening stated that Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party would be largest in Knesset if elections took place today.

A survey released Tuesday evening by Channel 2 revealed that Yesh Atid would be the largest party in Israel if elections were to take place today. Yair Lapid's party would receive 26 seats according to this poll.

The Likud received 24 seats in the poll, while the Joint Arab List would receive 13 seats, the Jewish Home party would have 12 seats and the Zionist Union would receive 11 seats.

Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu party would get 7 mandates, as would Yisrael Beiteinu, UTJ and Shas. Meretz would receive 6 mandates.

When asked about the prime minister's contentions regarding his police investigations, 54% of Israelis do not believe Netanyahu's claim that "there won't be anything[ in the police investigations against him] because there wasn't anything."

Only 28% believe Netanyahu's version of events, while 18% answered that they didn't know.

The survey also revealed that 44% of the public believe that Netanyahu ought to resign, while 43% believe he should stay in his position and 12 did not express an opinion on the matter.

Among Likud voters, 94% maintained that Netanyahu should continue to serve as prime minister and only 1% felt that he ought to resign.

Among Jewish Home,UTJ and Shas voters, 60-70% believed Netanyahu's version of events and did not feel that he ought to resign.