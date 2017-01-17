54% of Israelis do not believe PM regarding police investigation

Poll reveals 54% of Israelis do not believe Netanyahu's version regarding police investigations, 44% say he ought to resign.

In another survey released by Channel 2 Tuesday evening it was revealed that 54% of Israelis polled do not believe Netanyahu's claim that "there won't be anything[ in the police investigations against him] because there wasn't anything."

Only 28% believe Netanyahu's version of events, while 18% answered that they didn't know.

The survey also revealed that 44% of those polled believe that Netanyahu ought to resign, while 43% believe he should stay in his position and 12 did not express an opinion on the matter.

Among Likud voters, 94% maintained that Netanyahu should continue to serve as prime minister and only 1% felt that he ought to resign.

Among Jewish Home,UTJ and Shas voters, 60-70% believed Netanyahu's version of events and did not feel that he ought to resign.

Likud, Shas, Jewish Home and UTJ voters make up a majority of voters, leading to questions about the sample.