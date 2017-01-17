Kerry blames Netanyahu for "harming the peace map"

US Secretary of State John Kerry who is concluding his appointment in a few days attacked the government's policies regarding Judea and Samaria on Tuesday.

Kerry was speaking at the Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He dubbed Netanyahu his 'friend' but said that the prime minister is harming the chances of a peace agreement with the Palestinians.

"In my discussions with Binyamin Netanyahu I said to him 'You're affecting the ability to make peace. The West Bank is slowly and steadily being eaten up. You are harming the peace map in the region unilaterally and if you continue in this manner you will have issues with us'," said Kerry, adding that "we couldn't ignore the broadening of the settlements."

Kerry stated in a CNN interview Tuesday that "We believe that Israel has a major choice and that that Palestinians have a major choice. The choice we put to Israel is that if you want to be a Jewish state, and you want to be a democracy, you cannot be a unitary state. Israel is marching down the road because of the increased settlements, and the absence of legitimate negotiations towards that possibility,"

Kerry added that "the leaders of the two countries involved—one country and one entity, the Palestinian Authority—have failed to come to the table and reach an agreement. You know the old saying 'you can lead a horse to water but you can't make it drink.' We did a lot of leading to a lot of water, but people decided they weren't ready for one reason or another to move."

Kerry concluded by saying "I guarantee that the Palestinians will not agree to less than a state based on 1967 lines with swaps. They're just not going to do that."