President Rivlin meets with Ambassador Shapiro for last time

President Reuven Rivlin met Tuesday afternoon with US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro two days before Shapiro is to step down.

President Rivlin thanked Ambassador Shapiro for his work on behalf of the US-Israel relationship. “Mr. Ambassador, it is a farewell party. Nevertheless we know thatwe will meet you many times; as one who will live with us in Israel for few months, and of course afterwards as one who will come to Israel from time to time.”

He asked Ambassador Shapiro to convey his thanks to outgoing US President Barack Obama. “Although from time to time we have had some differences of opinion, friends will take care one of each other, and [they may] sometimes criticize each other, but we have done that as friends, and the people of Israel appreciate this very much. We know that for eight years the President helped Israel carry the burden of security, which we have to carry all the time.”

He also handed Ambassador Shapiro a note to give to President Obama. The note read: “Mr. President, as you come to the end of your second term in office as President of the United States of America, I would like to send you my greetings. May I take this opportunity, on behalf of the State of Israel, to extend to you our thanks and appreciation for your continuing concern over the last eight years, for Israel’s safety and our ability to carry the burden of security. You ensured that we could always feel confident that our needs in this area were a priority for your administration.”