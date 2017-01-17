Defense Minister visits haredi soldiers, backs Kfir commander

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman visited the Tevetz camp in the Jordan Valley and met with soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda battalion of the Kfir Brigade. The battalion is composed mainly of soldiers from haredi families.

Liberman spoke with the soldiers, answered questions and heard about their experiences in army service and the special meaning it has for them as soldiers from the haredi sector.

Liberman told the soldiers that "you have become the spearhead of the war against terror in Judea and Samaria. We members of the security establishment know and recognize the great difficulties facing those who join the IDF from your background and we do all we can to support and assist them. Your service here is both a great contribution to the protection of our country and also a contribution to society through your integration into the IDF which strengthens the fabric of Israeli society.

"It is incumbent on us to act and to help you integrate into society even when you conclude your service. I am grateful to you for getting here because I know that it was not a simple decision for each and every one of you and therefore I made a point of coming here and expressing my personal support," added Liberman.

Liberman also addressed Kfir brigade commander Major-General Gai Hazut and gave him support after the criticism he incurred for his meeting with Charlie Azariya, father of Elor Azariya.

"Don't be flustered by all the background noise. You are in charge of an excellent brigade which is doing holy work daily in combating terror and I really appreciate your functioning as well as the contribution of the Kfir brigade to the security of Israel," said Liberman to Hazut.

Liberman thanked the rabbis of the Netzah Yehuda battalion who attended the meeting and have accompanied the battalion since it was founded and commended them for their work in integrating haredi soldiers into the IDF and for withstanding the attacks from extremist elements of haredi society.