Likud MKs Haskel and Glick to attend Trump inauguration

Likud MKs Sharren Haskel and Yehuda Glick may become the first Israeli lawmakers to attend the inauguration of an American President.

MKs Haskel and Glick confirmed Tuesday that they had received invitations to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump this Friday and had accepted.

Haskel said that she was "honored to be invited to the inauguration ceremony, which is a historic occasion, and at the same time continue to strengthen the relations between Israel and the US. As part of my diplomatic experience I have had the opportunity to meet with officials from the American government in order to foster cooperation [between the US and Israel. I will continue to work to strengthen our great alliance with the US."

MK Glick was born in the US and remained an American citizen until he was forced to give up his citizenship when he joined the Knesset last year.

Glick told the Times of Israel that he was attending the inauguration to show his support for the US and its relationship with Israel, not to support President-elect Donald Trump. "I am not going to Washington to show support for Trump’s candidacy. But as far as I know the elections are over, and he’s been elected president.”

Several leaders of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria also accepted invitations to attend the inauguration, including Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi; and Ma'aleh Adumim Mayor Benny Kashriel.

Professor Eitan Gilboa, an expert on US-Israeli relations at Bar-Ilan University’s BESA Center for Strategic Studies, called the attendance to the inauguration of a foreign leader by Israeli officials "unprecedented."

“I don’t recall any participation of Israeli officials at an inauguration during the entire history of the State of Israel,” Gilboa said.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu also received an invitation to intend the inauguration, which he turned down.