Yesh Atid to present bill to banish families of terrorists

The proposed bill to banish families of terrorists will be submitted Wednesday for vote in the Knesset plenum according to an announcement by the Yesh Atid faction. The proposal will be presented by Yesh Atid head MK Yair Lapid.

The proposal was prepared after cooperation between the coalition and opposition factions, coordinated by Transport Minister Yisrael Katz, coalition head MK David Bitan(Likud), Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid and former GSS head Yaakov Peri (Yesh Atid) as well as by other MKs.

The bill is signed by members of the Yesh Atid, Likud, Jewish Home, Kulanu, UTJ and Yisrael Beiteinu.

Yesh Atid decided to present the bill in the plenum despite the decision of the Ministerial Legislative Committee to defer the discussion of the proposal by three months, and this is intended to embarrass members of the coalition who are signed on the proposal.

The proposal is divided into two categories: Cancellation of residency rights for the families of terrorists who reside within Israel, including those who reside in Jerusalem and redefining of residency rights and banishment for the families of terrorists residing in Judea and Samaria. On Wednesday the first part of the proposal will be submitted for vote.

Former Shin Bet director Yaakov Peri, a signatory on the proposal, said that "the last attack in Jerusalem proved to us that we must take swift action and promote any method which will allow deterrence and eradication of terror. For this reason tomorrow is a good time to leave narrow political considerations behind and allow freedom of vote for members of Knesset so that they can vote according to their conscience. The security of citizens of Israel is the primary interest of the State of Israel and the good of the citizens is what should motivate members of the coalition who will be compelled to oppose this important bill for political considerations."

MK Aliza Lavie (Yesh Atid), a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, added that "just this week four Jewish families ended their mourning period after they lost what is most dear to them in one minute. We must be capable of looking them and thousands of other people in the eye and saying to them that in the war against terror there is no coalition and opposition and we are using all the methods at our disposal to prevent the next murder.

It is inconceivable that the same people who call at every opportunity for stricter punishment and strengthening of deterrence should vote against a law intended to do just that. There are no lack of honest people in the coalition, and I call on them to act according to their conscience and support this vital bill," said Lavie.