PA cop nabbed attempting to bribe way into Israel

Police arrested three Palestinian Authority residents on Monday after they attempted to bribe security guards operating a checkpoint in a bid to gain illegal entry into pre-1967 Israel.

The suspects include a Palestinian Authority police officer and an attorney who the initial investigation suggests offered to pay a guard at a checkpoint at an entrance to Jerusalem to allow them to enter and help them gain work permits.

Authorities were tipped off by a guard who said that the trio had offered him 2,000 shekels ($524) per person to facilitate a proposed arrangement, whereby the three would be listed as workers travelling with contractors, and as such would be given entrance and work permits, allowing them to work and move about freely within the Green Line.

The three could face fraud conspiracy and fraud charges.