Soldier critically wounded in terror attack continues to improve

A female cadet who was seriously injured in last week’s terror attack which left four IDF soldiers dead and roughly a dozen more wounded is showing signs of improvement, and has been transferred out of the intensive care unit at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

The soldier, who was unconscious and unable to breathe on her own when she was evacuated to the hospital last Sunday following the murderous rampage, regained consciousness last Thursday and has since been breathing on her own.

On Tuesday, hospital officials reported that the soldier was continuing to improve and had been released from the ICU on Monday.

Shaarei Tzedek officials added that Tuesday morning, the soldier underwent a successful orthopedic surgery.