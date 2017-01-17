Britain's Corbyn: Investigate Israel's 'improper interference'

British Labour leader calls for investigation following incident involving Israeli embassy official who plotted to take down” British MPs.

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is calling on the government to investigate “improper interference in our democratic politics,” following the recent incident in which an Israeli embassy official was recorded as saying he wanted to “take down” several British politicians who he deemed unfriendly to Israel, JTA reported on Monday.

The comments by Shai Masot, a junior embassy employee, were exposed by the Al Jazeera network last week.

Masot and a former aide to a British Conservative lawmaker were recorded by an undercover journalist for the network during a meeting to discuss how to discredit anti-Israel lawmakers.

Israel’s ambassador to Britain, Mark Regev, personally apologized to British Deputy Foreign Minister Alan Duncan, one of the British politicians named by Masot. In addition, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he considered the matter closed and rejected calls to take disciplinary action against the Israeli embassy.

Masot resigned after the recordings were made public.

Nevertheless, Corbyn wrote a letter to British Prime Minister Theresa May demanding an investigation into the matter.

“Many members of Parliament and the public will be concerned at this evidence of attempts to undermine the integrity of our democracy. I’m sure you’ll agree that such improper interference in this country’s democratic process is unacceptable, whatever country is involved,” wrote Corbyn, according to JTA.

He called the issue “a matter of national security.”

Corbyn has come under fire due to his calling Hamas and Hezbollah his "friends" and for outright refusing to condemn those two terrorist organizations despite being urged to do so by local Jewish groups.

The Labour leader has also been accused of doing too little to curb rampant anti-Semitism among members and lawmakers from his party. Over the past year or so, dozens of Labour members have been suspended over their anti-Semitic statements.