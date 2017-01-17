Two Jewish congressmen to boycott Trump inauguration

Reps. Jerry Nadler and Steve Cohen join other Democratic congressmen in announcing they won't attend President-elect's inauguration.

Two Jewish members of Congress announced on Monday that they will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony this coming Friday, Haaretz reports.

The first announcement came from Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who said that Trump's conduct is "a threat to the institutions and values of our democracy."

He also cited Trump’s "continued failure to address his conflicts of interest, to adequately divest or even to fully disclose his financial dealings."

The second congressman was Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN), who announced that he would not attend the inauguration due to "un-presidential remarks" by Trump. He did not elaborate.

Cohen also said that he would miss the ceremony out of "respect for John Lewis," the Georgia congressman who called Trump "illegitimate" this past weekend due to alleged Russia's interference during the presidential election.

“I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton,” Lewis told NBC News this past Friday.

“I don't plan to attend the inauguration. It will be the first one that I miss since I’ve been in Congress. You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong, is not right,” he added.

Trump later fired back at Lewis on Twitter, describing him as "All talk, talk, talk – no action or results".

Nadler and Cohen join a number of congressional Democrats who have decided to boycott Trump and not attend his inauguration.