Shooting interrupts family festival in Miami

Three people sustain gunshot wounds in shooting incident near Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Eight people were injured in a shooting incident near Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park in Northwest Miami-Dade on Monday.

Local media reported that three of the victims suffered gunshot wounds. The other five are believed to have been hurt in the aftermath of the shooting.

All three victims have been transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. One of the victims was transported as a trauma alert.

The incident occurred as a family festival was taking place at the park in commemoration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Police are searching for the shooter. The motive for the shooting is not yet clear.