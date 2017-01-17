Samaria residents protest opening of road after terror attacks

Residents of Samaria town protest opening of road which has been the site of terror attacks to Arabs.

Dozens of people demonstrated Monday evening at a junction near the town of Avnei Hefetz in northern Samaria to protest the opening of the junction to Arab traffic after it had been closed for approximately two years.

The residents fear that the opening of the road will lead to an increase in the number of terror attacks committed against them, as was the case before the road was closed.

Avnei Hefez Council chairman Shuly Langerman said:"The intersection was opened in violation of all the agreements and understandings which were reached with each local committee."

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan said: "We are very respectful of the army. We have a disagreement with those who opened the road - and we will keep it up and not give up. Two years ago they tried to open the road and every time [we protested] and the road was not opened. A year ago they opened the road, and there was a terror attack and a big miracle [that no one was killed]. They should have realized that [the road] does not need to be open here."

"We will continue together with the village Committee to work against the Defense Minister and the army officials in order to change that decision," Dagan said.

A Jewish couple, Shaul and Rachel Nir, were shot at by Arab terrorists on the access road when it had been briefly opened in 2015. Shaul was seriously injured while Rachel suffered lighter injuries.