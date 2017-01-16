Op Ed: Do not let them win

The Book of Kings begins with the story of King David who hears in his old age from people who want to crown Adoniyah ben Hagit instead of Solomon. When David understands what's cooking he swears to stop this coup and on the same day he crowns Solomon even though his time has not come. He understood not to let the fire keep burning and the need to act quickly, before it's too late.

I write this in the context of an investigation against the Prime Minister and the calls that he resign. Anyone who has read the books of the two Justice Ministers, Daniel Friedman and Yaakov Ne'eman, learns that this method is known to those who have failed at the ballot box. They use the legal system to eliminate political opponents under the guise of fairness and justice, so that the public does not object.

If anyone thinks that the rumors and investigations against the Prime Minister come from a desire for clean, honest government, along come the daily leaks against the Prime Minister that absolutely do not stand the test of morality and justice - and they reveal to us that someone here is working hard to eliminate the Prime Minister.

These leaks did not make the headlines by accident. Someone took care to leak and publish them in order to mislead you. To break the Prime Minister's spirit and mislead the legal adviser. They want you to delude yourself that it's not so terrible to discard an elected Prime Minister because we can bring someone with cleaner hands.

Do not let them win. They want to undo the will of the voters and to crown one who does their will. Even if he is replaced by a right-winger, he is likely to fall in line with their own agendas as did Ariel Sharon. All who come will fear their power and reach. Do not believe a word that comes out of their mouths. They want to make an illegal coup and they need you to believe in these rumors.

We must stop them. This is also a danger to democracy and to Israel. The people voted for Netanyahu and one does not topple a prime minister for cigars and meetings with journalists. Shimon Peres was not ousted over this, and neither should Netanyahu be.

The author is the Chief Rabbi of Tzfat.