PM tells press the publishing of transcripts of his meeting with Yediot Aharonot publisher will not help bring him down.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu attacked the media for its coverage of a meeting between himself and Yediot Aharonot publisher Arnon 'Noni' Mozes at the Likud factioon meeting Monday afternoon.

Netanyahu was welcomed at the beginning of the meeting by a rendition of 'Bibi, King of Israel,' a spoof of a popular Jewish song about King David, and applause from the Likud members and activists who filled the hall where the meeting took place.

Netanyahu said that the transcripts of the meeting which are published every evening in the media are untrustworthy because they are "filtered" to promote an agenda.

"What we see is not editorial judgment but for the purpose of decapitation." Netanyahu said, arguing that the purpose of the leaks is to pressure the Attorney General to file an indictment against him.

The Prime Minister's remarks were directed at Channel 2 reporter Guy Peleg, who published the transcripts over the past few days.

"I would like to say to all the readers of the transcripts, here's another transcript for you at eight o'clock [tonight]." Netanyahu said. "Bibi: It will not help you. I intend to lead the Likud party and the country, with their help and with God's help. In democracies, the prime minister is chosen in the voting booth."