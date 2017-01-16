28,000 register with Jewish Home party

28,000 people register as members of Jewish Home party to vote on Knesset list at the end of the year.

Approximately 28,000 people have registered as members of the Jewish Home party in recent months.

That number is higher than previous party registration estimates. However, it is lower than the registration the Jewish Home party reported prior to the last election in 2015.

The figure includes those who registered online and those who registered by filling out paper forms.

All who register with the Jewish Home party will be eligible to vote in the party primaries, that are scheduled to take place near the end of this year.

The primaries will replace the party lists that were used for the elections for the 19th and 20th Knessets. Those who registered will be eligible to run for the Knesset on the Jewish Home party list and to vote for the party's prospective Knesset representatives.