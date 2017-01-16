Tzfat rabbi delivers testimony on Slomiansky case

Tzfat Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu arrived on Monday at the Israel Police's Lahav 433 unit in Lod, to give testimony regarding the case against MK Nissan Slomiansky (Jewish Home).

According to rumor, Slomiansky was accused "by several women" of sexually harassing them. However, none of the women have actually come forward to file a complaint with the police.

Slomiansky suspended himself in December from his position as Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee chairman.

"I turned to party head Education Minister Naftali Bennett, as well as to attorney Eyal Yinon, regarding my decision to suspend myself for the time being from my position as chairman of the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, out of respect for the position and the other Committee members," Slomiansky was quoted as saying.

"I am aware of the great responsibility which comes with my position, but more than that, I believe the correct action is to allow an honest investigation of the claims brought against me.

"I apologize if my behavior towards someone was understood in a manner different than that which I intended. If I knew who the individuals accusing me were, I would personally apologize to them," he concluded.