Gershon Veroba: Israel is part of us

Gershon Veroba releases first new album in nearly a decade, says Israel is a part of everyone.

It’s been nearly a decade since performer/composer/producer Gershon Veroba recorded a solo album of original songs. Now, with the release of "Ani Yisrael,” even long-time fans are pleasantly surprised. “I have never heard this side of him,” one fan commented. “It’s so refreshing and unexpected, yet it makes sense...only he could’ve done this.”

As he looked at the Jewish musical landscape for 2017, Gershon knew the rules had changed. He had to release major music videos from the new album, including the title track, "Ani Yisrael,” which he knew had to be filmed in Israel.

“The message is quite simple,” he says. “Israel is part of us. It’s ultimately where we’re from and where we live, no matter what our backgrounds have been or where our houses are." With this solid message in mind, Gershon teamed up with hit video producers Aaron and David Orian of Olam Media. After over 6 months collaborating, recording & filming in Israel, often in locations as hot as 105ºF, he says “we created a fun, exciting video everyone will enjoy, and we had a blast shooting it.”

Gershon’s children live the message as well, joining the video crew. His daughter Ali is a make-up artist in Jerusalem, while his son Abie, a high school junior on summer tour, shot many of the on-location photos used for the album cover.

The "Ani Yisrael” album, a production of Town 6 Entertainment Corp., features 10 amazing new songs written by Ari Goldwag, Elie Schwab, Simcha Kranczer and Gershon himself. It is now available in major digital outlets around the world and online.