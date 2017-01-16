19 congressional Democrats to boycott Trump inauguration

A growing list of Democratic lawmakers have joined a boycott of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration this Friday in the latest effort to undermine the Republican’s presidency even before it begins.

As of Sunday, 19 congressional Democrats have publicly announced they will not be attending the swearing-in ceremony, including Representatives Jerrold Nadler, Adriano Espaillat, Jose Serrano, Nydia Velazquez of New York, Luis Gutierrez of Illinois; Marc Pocan of Wisconsin; John Conyers of Michigan; Raul Grijalva of Arizona; Katherine Clark of Massachusetts; Kurt Schrader and Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, Lacy Clay of Missouri, and Barbara Lee, Mark Takano, Mark DeSaulnier, Jared Huffman, Ted Lieu and Judy Chu of California.

Georgia congressman John Lewis, who gained fame in the 1960s for his involvement in the civil rights movement, was the first to declare his refusal to participate in the inauguration, going so far as to say he did not recognize Trump’s November win or his presidency as legitimate.

Speaking with NBC last week, Lewis claimed Russia was responsible for the outcome of the 2016 election.

“I don’t see this President-elect as a legitimate president,” Lewis said.

In a further snub to the incoming president, Lewis declared that for the first time since taking office in 1987, he would skip the presidential inauguration.

A string of other Democratic representatives quickly joined suit, with dozens more still undecided, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown, both associated with the left-wing of the party.