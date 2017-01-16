Iran: We won't renegotiate the nuclear deal

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister makes clear his country will not renegotiate nuclear agreement despite Trump's vow to rip it up.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, made clear on Sunday that his country will not renegotiate its nuclear agreement with world powers, even if it faces new sanctions from the United States after Donald Trump becomes president.

During his election campaign Trump publicly spoke out against the Iran deal, calling it “disastrous” and vowing to “rip it up” as president.

"There will be no renegotiation and the (agreement) will not be reopened," Araqchi, Iran's top nuclear negotiator at the talks that led to the agreement in 2015, said, according to Reuters.

"We and many analysts believe that the (agreement) is consolidated. The new U.S. administration will not be able to abandon it," he added.

"Nuclear talks with America are over and we have nothing else to discuss," he stressed.

Araqchi became one of several Iranian leaders who have constantly downplayed Trump’s threats to annul the nuclear deal, insisting he cannot do so even if he wishes.

One of Trump's foreign policy advisers, Walid Phares, recently indicated that while Trump might not actually rip up the agreement, he would act to change it.

In addition to tensions over Trump’s comments, Iran has also expressed outrage over the U.S. Senate’s recent vote to extend the Iran Sanctions Act (ISA) for 10 years.

In response, Iranian lawmakers threatened to pass legislation to resume the country’s nuclear activities.