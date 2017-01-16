Qatar pays for Gaza's electricity

Emir of Qatar orders a payment of $12 million to solve the constant electricity blackouts in Gaza.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on Sunday directed a payment of $12 million to solve the electricity blackouts in Gaza, the Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, reported.

According to the report, Sheikh Tamim stressed the urgency of international cooperation to study the electricity problem in Gaza and make proposals in order to solve it quickly.

The Qatari Emir made his remarks after meeting with senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

At the same time, according to KUNA, Ambassador Mohammad Al-Emadi, Qatari Chairman of the National Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, said his country would pay $4 million per month for a period of three months to solve the electricity problem in Gaza. The payments are to be transferred immediately to the Palestinian Authority, he added.

Gaza has been suffering from constant power outages in recent days, causing thousands of Gazans to take to the street to demonstrate against Hamas, which has responded with live ammunition to disperse the protesters.

Qatar’s assistance comes a day after Haniyeh said he had also secured the help of Turkey in dealing with the electricity crisis.

Haniyeh announced on Saturday that Turkey responded to his request to send large amounts of diesel fuel to Gaza in order to operate the region’s sole power plant.

Hamas accuses the Palestinian Authority government in Ramallah of being responsible for the power outages due to the fact that it failed to provide diesel for the sole power plant in Gaza.

However, Major General Yoav Mordechai, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), on Thursday said that Hamas is responsible for the electricity crisis in Gaza.

“Hamas’s leaders enjoy electricity 24/7. In contrast, the people of Gaza get only three hours of electricity a day. Also, Hamas uses the funds collected through the electricity bills for personal interests and any military equipment,” he told the Ma’an news agency.