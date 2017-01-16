Trump: Britain should veto anti-Israel UN resolutions

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is urging Britain to veto any new UN Security Council resolution critical of Israel.

Trump made the comments in an interview published Sunday with The Times of London and was quoted by the Reuters news agency.

In the interview, Trump also confirmed he would appoint his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to broker a Middle East peace deal. Last week Trump announced he would appoint Kushner as senior White House adviser who would, among other things, deal with Middle East related issues.

The interview with the Times of London was published on the day of the Paris peace conference, to which Britain chose to only send a delegation of junior diplomats.

Britain explained the move in the fact that hit had "particular reservations" with the nature and timing of the conference. The reservations given were the lack of representatives from Israel or the Palestinian Authority (PA) at the conference and it taking place "just days before the transition to a new American president."

British Prime Minister Theresa May last month slammed Secretary of State John Kerry's speech in which he blamed Israel for the stalled peace process. May criticized the disrespectful way in which Kerry referred to the elected government of its democratic ally, Israel, and his singling out Jewish communities in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria over and above all other issues.

At the same time, Britain voted in favor of UN Resolution 2334 at the Security Council last month. The resolution, which condemned Israel’s presence in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem, passed after President Barack Obama chose to abstain instead of use the U.S. veto power.