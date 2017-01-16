'There's a media campaign to bring down the government'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening issued a lengthy statement on his Facebook page about recent media publications on the issues on which he is being probed. These include the transcripts of conversations between him and Yediot Aharonot publisher Arnon (Noni) Mozes that have been published by the media in recent days, as well as other reports about the second probe, which deals with alleged gifts Netanyahu received from wealthy tycoons.

“In recent days, there has been an orchestrated media campaign, unprecedented in its scope, to bring down the Likud government under my leadership. This propaganda campaign is designed to pressure the Attorney General and other factors in the prosecution to indict me.

“The method is simple: Every day and every night carefully filtered transcripts and intentional lies are distributed on both issues on the agenda.

“Of course, as long as the investigation is ongoing, I cannot defend myself. I cannot tell the public the real story behind these things, which makes it clear that there was no crime here.

“Since I am prevented from going into the details of the investigation, I can say only the things that are visible and known to all: Everyone knows that I was firmly opposed to the Israel Hayom Law, which others concocted and initiated long before the 2013 election.

“For months I prevented the bringing of the law to a preliminary vote. When it did come to a vote, I voted against the law, along with a handful of Knesset members which included most of my fellow Likud members.

“It is also known that after the law was passed by a large majority, I dissolved the government and called for elections, partly because of the subversion within the government to pass the law.

“Everyone also knows that in the new government after the elections, I inserted an explicit clause in the coalition agreement to prevent the recurrence of such legislation.

“Because of all this - nothing happened. Israel Hayom remains intact, flourishing. While the bad media I got from Yediot Aharonot and Ynet did not stop even for a moment.

“So all these claims that I promoted the Israel Hayom Law are false claims. The same applies to the second issue, as will be made clear over time.”