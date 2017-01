'Middle East peace conference? You've got to be kidding' An Israeli perspective on the Paris Peace Conference and international pressure on the Jewish state to agree to a two-state solution. Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

Reuters John Kerry with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir What do Israelis think about Sunday’s Middle East peace summit in Paris? Boomerang, a venture by Yesha activist Ezri Tubi, has published a new video offering viewers abroad a chance to hear from the very people whose lives would be most affected by the very two-state solution being pushed in Paris and in the United Nations.