'Bennett and other messianists are leading the country to ruin'

Former Mossad directer blasts 'messianic' calls to annex parts of Judea and Samaria, says Israel must create new Arab state or become one.

Former Mossad Director Shabtai Shavit attacked the leadership of the Zionist political parties in Israel Sunday evening.

"The Government of Israel officially talks about a two-State solution but drags us to the reality of a Palestinian majority. And annexation is your policy? That is your leadership? This is the future you offer us? We are led by a group of messianists, led by Bennett, who have renewed the practice of bringing human sacrifices to the Moloch of territory and prefer that to life." Shavit said in his scathing remarks.

Shavit made the remarks at a conference titled "Officers for the Security of Israel" at Beit Sokolov in Tel Aviv. The conference was held to show support for the separation of Israel from Judea and Samaria and the creation of a new Arab state in those territories.

"The entire country is being held hostage by the messianic right." Shavit declared. "A group of extremists is pushing Israel towards demographic suicide.and the ethnic realities of more blood, more grief, and more terrorist attacks."

Former IDF General Gadi Shamni said at the conference that the left had to reach out to the "silent majority."

"I believe a majority of Israelis support a two-state solution and would not like to see the State of Israel with an Arab majority. There is no reason a truck can come from Jabel Mukaber and [run people over]." he said, referencing a terrorist attack in which four soldiers were killed last week.

The majority of the speakers at the conference warned that any act of annexation in Judea and Samaria would endanger Israel's future and that the Arabs would soon be a majority between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.