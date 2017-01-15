'No one can cut us off from our heritage'

Shas Secretary-General tours Hevron, promises to work for Jewish community there and to ensure the continuation of Jewish heritage.

MK Yigal Guetta, the Secretary-General of the Shas party, visited the South Mt. Hevron Regional Council Sunday, accompanied by Shas leader Aryeh Deri and regional council head Yochai Damari.

MK Guertta began the day with morning prayers at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron. He then visited a small yeshiva and met with the students there. The procession toured the old city of Hevron, including the ancient Avraham Avinu Synagogue.

MK Guertta said at the office of Yochai Damari.that the government must fulfill its commitments to the Hevron Regional Council. He said that Shas would handle complaints from citizens pertaining to civil jurisdiction.

Guetta promised that he would continue to be "a faithful ambassador" for the Hevron Regional Council in the Knesset. "This place is the heritage of the people of Israel, no one can cut us off our heritage." he said.