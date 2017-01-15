Justice tells attorney in court to see psychologist

Attorney Itamar Ben Gvir accused a Supreme Court Justice of disrespecting him during a criminal trial in which he represents the defendant, telling him to "go see a psychologist."

Supreme Court Justice Noam Solberg held a hearing today at the request of Attorney Itamar Ben Gvir regarding the restrictive conditions a young suspect in the burning of the Church of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fish will be subject to upon his release from detention, including the wearing of an electronic bracelet.

Ben Gvir argued during the hearing that his client was being hounded for not changing his ideology.

"My client vehemently denies that he set fire to the church, but said he returned because he loves the Land of Israel and in order to build towns and hills. That is what established the probation against him." Ben Gvir said.

At the end of the hearing, Justice Solberg requested that the defendant's remand be extended, despite the trial having already lasted nine months. He said that if an agreement is not reached, then he would issue a decision which may not be to Ben Gvir's liking.

Ben Gvir said that it was not the first time he had been dissatisfied with the judge's decision. He said that Justice Dolberl told him: "If you are not satisfied, go see a psychologist."

Following the hearing, Ben Gvir issued a statement criticizing Justice Solberg's disrespect towards an attorney during a trial. "Justice Solberg's remarks to me were innapropriate, and I do not believe that he would have spoken the same way about [left-wing attorneys] Michael Sfard or Leah Tzemel."

According to Ben Gvir, his client is the victim of a political arrest as part of the campaign to crush the so-called 'hilltop youth.'