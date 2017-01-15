Denmark cuts unemployment to ISIS members

As part of a new initiative to combat terrorism and the ISIS, Denmark will stop paying benefits to Islamic State terrorists. The initiative will include anyone considered to be a national security risk or who may have traveled to join armed group abroad.

At least 34 ISIS members were discovered in December 2016 to be receiving unemployment payments for their time fighting for ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

According to Ekstra Bladet newspaper, Employment Minister Troels Lund Poulsen demanded the terrorists repay the Danish government at least 672,000 Danish Krone (around $91,000).



The Ritzau news agency quoted Poulsen as saying, "Finally, we can put a stop to foreign fighters… financing their travels to Syria to fight for Islamic State with public money... We must prevent more vulnerable young people become radicalized and ending up supporting terrorist organizations’ vile ideology."

The Danish initiative also criminalizes the "dissemination of terrorist propaganda" and allows extremist sites and those distributing extremist materials to be blocked. In addition, "radicalized convicts" will have to go through a special "exit program" before they will be allowed to be released on parole.

Denmark’s PET intelligence agency PET estimates that at least 135 people have left the country to fight in Syria and Iraq.