Road where attack took place opened to Pal. Authority residents

They've learned nothing. Just a year after the shooting of the Nir couple, who were on their way to lighting the Hanukkah candles with their grandchildren in Avnei Hefetz, the IDF re-opened the road to Palestinian traffic this morning.

The decision was made after the road being closed to Palestinian Authority vehiclesc last year due to security considerations.

Samaria Regional Council head, Yossi Dagan, contacted the Deputy Defense Minister, Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan, demanding to close the road again. "I have great respect for the deputy minister, the IDF, and the important security operations being performed here, but it is not clear what considerations underlie this 'opened/closed game'," said Dagan.

He said, "If it had to be closed due to security considerations, what changed this morning, besides the one year that passed from the date of the attack? I'd hate to think that the considerations of the IDF are about public relations instead of being relevant."

Dagan added that last year the number of attacks in the area drastically decreased along the stretch of road closed to Palestinian Authority traffic, and that the impact of the move is clear.

Shuli Langerman, mayor of Avnei Hefetz, added: "This conduct undermines the resident's sense of security. We demand that the IDF change its guidelines. We will not be exposed to terrorism just because of Israel's image concerns."