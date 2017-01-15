Trump's swearing-in: The most expensive in history

President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony and the accompanying festivities will be the most expensive in US history.

$90 million was raised for the festivities, beginning with the swearing-in on Friday. The Associated Press reports that Barack Obama's first inauguration in 2009 cost $55 million, while his second, in 2013, came to $43 million.

Among the outstanding contributions to the event: Boeing donated a million dollars and Chevron Oil Company donated half a million dollars.

Trump promised that the event would be "a very, very elegant day", with a massive presence of spectators. The head of the event's design team, Tom Barak, said that the intention is to avoid a circus atmosphere "and transmit the idea that it's 'Back to Work'." He also provoked ridicule when he said he wanted to surround Trump with "the soft sensuality of the place."

Trump will hold three Inaugural Balls (Obama held 10 balls for his first inauguration). The parade will last about 90 minutes. The longest inaugural procession ceremony was for the first inauguration of President Dwight Eisenhower, in 1953. It lasted more than four and a half hours, and included 73 orchestras and 59 exhibits.