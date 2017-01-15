Gad Elbaz: Revolutionize Jewish music and video clips

In exclusive Arutz Sheva interview, Israeli singer Gad Elbaz opens up about where he's going and how he sees his music and mission.

In an exclusive Arutz Sheva interview, Israeli singer Gad Elbaz spoke about his new focus on music video clips.

"In this generation, you can see the entire youth are onscreen, all the time, 24/7," Elbaz said. "Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and they find themselves doing that all day.

"The Jewish new generation needs more material - good, kosher, upper-class...music. I love hasidic music, and I love a lot of music. We need more modern music out there so I'm calling on right now, all the singers that have talent, that can have, make good music videos - go ahead and do so, because this is shlichut, this is what you need.

"Go to someone who has money and persuade him... Our youth need someone, good music, to follow, to listen, to be proud of that they're Judaism [sic]," Elbaz said.