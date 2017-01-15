Police suspect man of murdering mother in Ashdod

Police suspect son of murdering mother just after reporting her to police.

Israel Police received on Sunday morning a report from a person who claimed his mother was going wild in her home on Kadish Luz Street in Ashdod.

When the police arrived on the scene, they found a man in his forties and his mother, who was lying on the floor seriously wounded.

The man, who was apparently the same person who had called the police, is suspected of murdering his mother. Criminal investigation teams have begun to collect evidence from the scene.

The reason for the murder is not yet clear.

A Magen David Adom paramedic who arrived at the scene said, "We saw a woman of about 66 who showed signs of violence. She was unconscious, not breathing, and without a heartbeat. Though we administered first aid and attempted CPR, we were eventually forced to declare her death."