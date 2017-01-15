Yesh Atid MK: We won't sit with Meretz

MK Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid) spoke on Saturday morning about his party's relationship with the extreme left and their policies regarding the division of Jerusalem.

"We will not for a coalition with Meretz. There will indeed be a Palestinian state, but we cannot and will never agree to divide Jerusalem or give the settlement blocs to the Palestinian Authority. I respect them, but when they say we're willing to return to the pre-1967 borders, I say we cannot agree to sit with them in the government. We are simply too different," he said.

Cohen also said he thinks new elections will be held relatively soon.

"There was a feeling in the Knesset that elections are coming up. Including members of the Likud who came up and said, 'This Knesset is going to dissolve soon.' I pray the next elections give us a Prime Minister other than Bibi," Cohen said. "I hope MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) will be Prime Minister."

Regarding the Mozes-Netanyahu issue, Cohen said, "If the reports are true, this is one of the most difficult cases Israel has seen. As a history teacher, when we talk about the tyranny of facism, it all starts from the media overpowering everything else. If the Prime Minister has truly made a deal amounting to 'you watch my back, I'll watch yours' then I hope he will end up having to pay for it."

Recent polls show Lapid leading Netanyahu, but unless Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu party gains strength, Lapid mayhave a difficult time forming a government without including Meretz.