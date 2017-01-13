Syria demands UN punish Israel over airport attack

Syria's Foreign Ministry sends letters to UN calling for Israel to be “punished” for alleged attack on military airport west of Damascus.

Syria on Friday called for Israel to be “punished” for an alleged missile attack on a major military airport west of Damascus, reports The Associated Press.

Several major explosions hit the Mazzeh military airport, located near the Syrian capital Damascus overnight Thursday.

The Syrian army was quick to accuse Israel of being behind the attack, warning the Jewish state to beware of "the implications of this blatant assault.”

The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the missile attack in two letters sent Friday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres and the president of the UN Security Council.

Syria said in its letters that such an attack would not have occurred had it not been for the “direct support from the outgoing American administration and French and British leaderships,” according to AP.

The ministry said the assault on the airport comes as part of a series of periodic Israel attacks that started with Syria’s war in March 2011.

It called on the international community to “punish the Israeli aggressor.”

This marks the third time in recent months that Syria has blamed Israel for attacks in its territory.

On December 7, the Syrian government reported that Israel fired surface-to-surface missiles that also struck near the Mazzeh airport.

In late November, Arab media reported that Israeli aircraft carried out two airstrikes in the Damascus area, one of which reportedly targeted a Hezbollah convoy.

Israel does not usually directly comment on reports on attacks which appear in the Arab media.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, however, recently told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that Israel had prevented the transfer of chemical weapons to Hezbollah, without going into details on how.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)