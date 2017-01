That was the week that was.

In this packed program we discuss the methods used by the UK Parliament to combat anti-Semitism, and their cooperation with Jewish Institutions.

Hear about: US Secretary of State John Kerry's desperate attempt to leave a legacy.

Plus: More about the farcical trial of Sgt. Elor Azariya.

Also: How the UN Security Council resolution 2334 about a two-state solution has dangerous existential implications for Israel.

