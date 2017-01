Yaacov Avinu blessed his children. Judy Simon thinks that our own blessings are powerful too.

Jacob bestowed blessings on each of his sons and two of his grandsons.

One of these is a prayer we give as a blessing to our own children each week.

Then: Rabbi Nachman Kahane tells what it is like to be a conduit of G-d's blessings when he recites the Cohanic blessing each day.

And: Rabbi Eliyahu Shear on the power of the tongue in giving blessings and even curses.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast