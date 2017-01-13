Yesha leaders invited to Trump inauguration

The incoming Trump administration has invited two senior leaders from the Jewish community in Judea and Samaria to attend the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States next Friday.

Maaleh Adumim Mayor Benny Kasriel and Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi were invited to the inauguration and, according to a report Friday morning in Mekor Rishon, are planning on attending.

In addition to his position as Mayor of Efrat, Revivi also heads the Yesha Council’s foreign affairs department.

There was reportedly some debate within the Yesha Council as to whether the two should attend the inauguration since the Trump administration has yet to delineate its policy vis-à-vis Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, Mekor Rishon’s Ariel Kahane wrote, but on Thursday night it was decided the mayors would accept the invite and take part in the event.

Yesha Council spokesperson Yigal Dilmoni thanked the incoming Trump administration for the invitations, and said they presaged a new and more constructive relationship between Israel and the White House.

“This is a harbinger of things to come,” said Dilmoni, “that a new wind is blowing from the US that suggests a change in relations with Israel, especially with communities in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. This new spirit has been expressed in a number of ways, including the visit by Governor Mike Hucakbee last week to Maaleh Adumim.”