6 children dead, 4 injured as fire tears through Baltimore home

Children as young as 9 months killed as fire destroys home containing mother and 9 children in Baltimore.

Six children were killed early Thursday morning as a fire ripped through their home in Baltimore, Maryland.

Authorities say the fire began just after midnight while all 10 family members were at home.

Four of the 10 – including the mother and three of her children – managed to escape, thanks to the help of the woman’s 8-year old daughter.

But six other children never made it out of the blaze, including a 9-month old baby boy. Firefighters recovered their bodies from the smoldering ruins on Thursday.

The four survivors all suffered injuries in the fire. And while the 8-year old hero who is credited with helping to save her mother and two younger brothers is in good condition, the other three survivors are in critical condition.

The six victims killed in the fire included an 11-year old girl, a 10-year old girl, twin 3-year old girls, a 2-year old boy, and a 9-month old baby boy.