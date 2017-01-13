'When Noni Mozes is brought up they all fall silent'

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) is not impressed with what has been reported regarding the investigation into a recorded meeting between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Yediot Ahronot publisher Arnon "Noni" Mozes.

"Whoever is here in this house does not deal with journalists, reporters, and investigators. There are real moles in the Knesset, media moles which go and mislead the MKs." Hazan told Arutz Sheva.

He said that while it was appropriate for MKs to maintain contact with members of the press, "the question is what level [those contacts are maintained]. What struck me, and I tell you from the heart that could be that this could be the story that will shatter the myth that the more the press reviles you the more the public loves you, that sometimes not everything which you see from here you can see from there and that reality will change a little today."

Hazan noted that all of the politicians who are interviewed about the investigations against Netanyahu are silent about Arnon Mozes. "Suddenly there is another side to the coin, and this side is a respected part of the media. Suddenly many politicians shut their mouths, stop talking, and end the meeting."

"A kind of balance of terror has been created between the politicians and the media which today is causing people not to speak. It's sad. If you have something to say, say it, even if you will have to pay a price for it." he said.

According to Hazan, it is ridiculous to believe that Netanyahu needed Mozes and Yediot Ahronot. "I heard [the allegations] and I would advise that the prime minister was in a good place and is in a good place - the slander which the mudslinging media has created around it has only strengthened his position and strengthened its position of the Likud."

"The reality is that Prime Minister Netanyahu was elected with thirty seats despite the [fact that] the Yediot Ahronot newspaper stood against him,' Hazan said.