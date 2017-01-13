Will Obama be barred from golf club for anti-Israel policies?

Some in Maryland golf club looking to block outgoing president's application over recent UN Security Council vote fiasco.

Members of a predominantly Jewish golf club in the Washington DC metro area are considering barring the outgoing president from joining the organization, after his administration’s refusal to veto a controversial anti-Israel resolution at the United Nations Security Council.

The Woodmont Country Club in Maryland, a posh golf club established more than a century ago by Jews barred from traditional country clubs in the area, is divided over Obama’s application, with some members lambasting him as the most anti-Israel president in history.

While some have extended a friendly welcome to President Obama and even suggested waiving the membership fees - $80,000 for entrance, plus nearly $10,000 each year in dues – others expressed outrage.

“Can you imagine how angry I would be if I had paid $80K to have to look at this guy who has done more to damage Israel than any president in American history?” a senior official at a DC Jewish organization told the New York Post.

“After the UN vote and attack on Israel, I think it probably hurts the club. If there is a club that excludes Jews, he would probably be more comfortable around those folks.”

The club’s general manager, Brian Pizzimenti, said his organization would be “honored to have” Mr. Obama as a member, a source told the Post that opposition to the president’s membership is widespread.

“In light of the votes at the UN and the Kerry speech and everything else, there’s this major uproar with having him part of the club, and a significant portion of the club has opposed offering him membership.”

The president will be able to apply to the club formally once he becomes a private citizen following President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next Friday.