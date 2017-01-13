Forecast: Local showers and cooler temperatures

Cooler, cloudy, and possibly rainy weather is expected in Israel on Friday before the beginning of Shabbat, with local showers likely in parts of the country throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Chilly weather is expected around Israel on Friday, with Tel Aviv ranging from highs of 64 degrees (18 Celsius) to lows of 49 (10), Jerusalem with a high of 53 (12) to a low of 42 (6), Haifa with a high of 62 (17) to a low of 49 degrees (10), and Beer Sheva with a high of 50 (16) and a low of 41 (5).

Light rain is expected across northern and central Israel on Friday, with more rain possible on Saturday, accompanied by strong winds, particularly in the north.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Saturday, particularly in the south.