Watch: Brawl erupts at the Turkish parliament

A brawl erupted at the Turkish parliament as lawmakers debated constitutional amendments. The measures passed anyway.

A brawl erupted at the Turkish parliament on Wednesday as lawmakers debated constitutional amendments that would expand presidential powers, CNN reports, citing the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

The fight broke out shortly after opposition lawmaker Özgür Özel told ruling party lawmakers "You are trying to destroy yourselves when the TV is off and nobody sees. We won't let it happen.”

Lawmakers were debating ending "parliament's authorization to inspect ministers and the Cabinet."

Shortly after Özel comments, fellow members of the main opposition Republican People's Party encircled the speaker's rostrum with arms joined in protest. The fight broke out soon afterward, according to Anadolu.

One senior lawmaker with the ruling Justice and Development (AK) party suffered a broken nose during the brawl, the report said. Nevertheless, the measure was passed Thursday in the 550-member assembly.

Brawls in parliaments of Muslim countries are not at all uncommon. Last year, an Egyptian parliamentarian was attacked by another lawmaker who threw a shoe at him, in anger over the former inviting the Israeli ambassador to dinner at his home.

In 2013, a Jordanian MP opened fire using an AK-47 on one of his colleagues for reasons unknown. No one was hurt.