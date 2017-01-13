Leftist singer lashes out at Netanyahu: Be a man and resign

Leftist singer-songwriter Aviv Geffen creates controversy again as he lashes out at Prime Minister and calls him a tyrant.

Leftist singer-songwriter Aviv Geffen on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during a concert at the Tel Aviv Port.

"We raised a tyrant named Bibi Netanyahu, who does whatever he wants," said Geffen to the sound of applause. "I feel for both the right and the left. We deserve a real leader and a person who isn’t paranoid and nervous."

Geffen also said, "It is impossible for Israel to properly conduct itself with a prime minister who is under investigation. We deserve a leader and not a tyrant, friends. I want a different Israel. Israel today is corrupt and it starts at the top, with the government.

"I call on Bibi Netanyahu: If you are really a man - resign. Be fair enough to your people, because you are very very unfair. Me and my generation deserve a change in this place," added Geffen and screamed, "We want change, we want change, we want change.”

This is not the first time that Geffen has lashed out at Netanyahu during a concert. In 2015, he made headlines when he called to send Netanyahu "to hell" during a concert, while an image of Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman, with a large red "X" crossing them all out, appeared on the screen behind him.

Geffen’s remarks were condemned at the time by Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz, who said, "A man who shirked the IDF, who incites against the prime minister when he and his family contributed much to the security of the state - and the leftist leaders Tzipi (Livni) and Buji (Yitzhak Herzog) don't denounce and don't say a word. Simply an embarrassment!"