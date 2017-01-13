Syrian army claims Israel attacked airport near Damascus

Several major explosions hit the Mazzeh military airport near the Syrian capital. Syrian army blames Israel.

Several major explosions hit the Mazzeh military airport, located near the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday night, AFP reported, citing Syrian state TV.

According to the report, ambulances were rushed to the area following the explosions.

A news website affiliated with the regime of President Bashar Al-Assad reported that several missiles were fired onto the airport.

The official state news agency SANA reported that Israeli jets were responsible for the airstrike, and that they attacked the airport "as part of their support for terrorist organizations and trying to improve their morale."

According to the report, the Syrian army warned Israel to beware of "the implications of this blatant assault.”

A senior Syrian armed rebel source quoted by the Reuters news agency said the sounds heard in parts of the capital suggested the attack could have been carried out by Israeli warplanes.

In late November, Arab media reported that Israeli aircraft carried out two airstrikes in the Damascus area.

One report said that the first airstrike hit a weapons warehouse belonging to the Syrian army near Damascus.

The second attack, according to the report, targeted a convoy of cars belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist group.

Israel does not usually directly comment on reports on attacks which appear in the Arab media.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, however, recently told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that Israel had prevented the transfer of chemical weapons to Hezbollah, without going into details on how.